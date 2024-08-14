A consortium comprising Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions Company (ADSWS), Japan’s Marubeni, and France’s Suez has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) with the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, along with Uzsuvtaminot, to develop a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The $1 billion Surum wastewater treatment project will have the capacity to treat 1.5 million cubic meters of wastewater per day, SWS said in a press statement.

Construction of the project, which also includes the installation of new trunk sewer lines, is slated to begin in 2026. The facility is expected to be fully operational by 2030, at which point Uzsuvtaminot will take over the operation of the new trunk sewer lines.

The project, with a 25-year concession period, is set to replace the two existing wastewater treatment plants in Salar and Bektimir. Upon completion, the facility will serve approximately three million people in Tashkent and surrounding cities.

In November 2022, Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company (ADSSC) had signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Uzsuvtaminot to develop a wastewater treatment plant Tashkent. ADSWS took over ADSSC in May 2023..

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

