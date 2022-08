Muscat – The Governorate of South Batinah has launched a project to develop solar -powered model kiosks.

Construction has already begun to deploy a few in Rustaq, with a total 55 kiosks to be distributed across the governorate.

‘This is part of the efforts made by the municipality of South Batinah to develop and improve municipal services in all wilayats of the governorate,’ a municipal statement said.

