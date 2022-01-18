Saudi Arabia-based modular construction company, Red Sea International Company (RSI), announced on Tuesday that it has signed a 61 million Saudi riyal ($16 million) contract with The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) to design, manufacture, supply and install modular buildings to support its construction activities.

RSI said in a stock exchange statement that it will install three modular building complexes in the Western region to support the construction activities of luxury hotels on the three islands -Sheybarah/Ummahat Al Shaikh - in the Red Sea.

"These units will be fully furnished to provide all the requirements for the crew working on the construction of these ambitious projects," the statement said, adding that the contract duration is 194 days.

Earlier this month, RSI had announced a 7-year contract extension with Schlumberger Company to support the American oilfield company's oil drilling operations in the Eastern region. Under the 73.09-million-riyal ($20 million) contract, RSI will provide facility management services for remote mobile modular buildings including primarily include catering, laundry, and power generation.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022