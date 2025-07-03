MUSCAT: The State Council on Wednesday hosted Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), to review the OIA’s efforts in managing, monitoring, and governing companies to achieve the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council, the council members, the secretary-general of the State Council, the OIA’s two vice-chairmen for operations and investment, and a number of the council’s employees and specialists from the OIA.

At the meeting outset, the state council chairman welcomed the chairman of the OIA, pointing to the importance of such meetings in strengthening cooperation between government institutions on one side and the State Council on the other side. These meetings, he said, aim to shed light on the programmes and initiatives implemented by various state institutions as well as the goals they are working to achieve and the challenges they face.

The presentation highlighted the most prominent features of the OIA’s performance in 2024, its investment portfolios, the geographical distribution of assets, the Generations Portfolio and its developments for 2024 and foreign investment objectives.

It also addressed the features of the National Development Portfolio and its developments for 2024, the OIA’s procedures, and examples of the programmes and initiatives it has implemented to improve the performance of its subsidiaries. The chairman of the OIA shed light on the Rawabet Programme, the OIA’s corporate governance system and the Oman Future Fund.

The chairman of the State Council emphasised that the meeting with the chairman of the OIA and its representatives, and their presentations to council members, provided an opportunity to review the strategies, plans and projects being implemented by the OIA and to closely examine the achievements and challenges it faces. This, in turn, enhances the role of the State Council. It also reflects the OIA’s commitment to the principle of good governance.

