Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) announced on Thursday the start of trial production at its third ammonia plant, located Ras AlKhair Industrial City, following the completion of construction and pre-commissioning activities.

The plant's design capacity is approximately 1.1 million tonnes per annum

The company had awarded a 3.35 billion Saudi riyal ($893 million) engineering, procurement, and construction contract to Daelim Industrial and Saudi Daelim to construct the ammonia plant in October 2018.

The company had said then that the project would be implemented over 38 months, adding that the ammonia plant would form the foundation of multiple plants that Ma'aden plans to build as part of its 24-billion riyal ($6.4 billion) third phosphate complex.

In June 2021, the company had said the new plant would raise its total ammonia production to 3.3 million tonnes.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

