Oman Cement Company (OCC) is expected to award the main construction contract for its estimated $180 million cement complex expansion in Rusayl, Muscat, by the second quarter of 2022.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction tender was issued on 20 December 2021 and the bid submission deadline is on 28 February 2022, a source close to the project told Zawya Projects.

He said the project is expected to meet domestic demand and reduce import dependence, adding that the main contract award is expected by the end of June 2022.

The scope of work involves the construction of a new production line (Line 4)

with 10,000 tonnes per day clinker capacity and upgrading the existing Line 3 from existing 4,000 TPD to 5000 TPD.

The source said the project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

