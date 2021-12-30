Projects under way and those to be awarded in 2022 will boost Kuwait’s non-associated gas production by 44 percent by 2025, an official was quoted on Thursday as saying.

Most of the projects are based in the oil-rich Northern region close to the border with Iraq and involve field development, installation of equipment, pipeline expansion and the construction of gas treatment facilities, said Badr Al-Muneefi, deputy CEO for gas production at the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

“Those projects will not only boost gas output by 44 percent to 950 million cubic feet per day (cf/d) but will also allow the company to maintain that production level for years,” the Kuwaiti Arabic language daily Al-Rai reported Muneefi as saying at a KOC meeting.

He said two key projects awarded recently by KOC would lift gas output in North Kuwait to 560 million cf/d and light crude to 170,000 barrels per day.

At a later stage, KOC will award projects for the development of its facilities and pipeline networks to increase gas production to one billion cf/d, he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

