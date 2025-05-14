AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat on Tuesday launched the National Campaign for the Integrated Management of Olive Trees.

Representatives from the plant wealth and agricultural extension sectors, the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), and stakeholders in the olive industry participated in the event, held at the ministry headquarters, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Attendees also included representatives from the General Syndicate of Jordanian Olive Oil Mills Owners and Olive Producers, the Jordanian Olive Products Exporters Association (JOPEA), President of the General Union of Jordanian Farmers Odeh Rawashdeh, and President of the Jordan Agricultural Engineers Association Ali Abu Nuqta.

The campaign aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision and the ministry’s plan to achieve food security and enhance the competitiveness of national agricultural products, especially olives, considered a “cornerstone” of Jordan’s agricultural economy.

It aims to promote the best agricultural and manufacturing practices, as well as climate-smart farming methods, through a series of field schools and training courses across all governorates.

The ministry will fund 13 training courses and 19 field schools, with additional schools funded by international organisations, focusing on regions most affected by the olive fruit fly pest.

Hneifat stressed that this collaborative campaign will contribute to the sector’s development, especially through the vital role of agricultural extension services in delivering campaign messages to farmers through all available channels.

He noted that addressing pests and enhancing olive oil quality will positively impact farmers and the national economy.

The ministry will also track campaign outcomes and assess their impact on the agricultural sector, particularly the olive industry, which accounts for 72 per cent of Jordan’s fruit-bearing trees, the minister noted.

Hneifat added that these efforts will be carried out in coordination with the Agricultural Engineers Association, the General Syndicate of Jordanian Olive Oil Mills Owners and Olive Producers and JOPEA.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

