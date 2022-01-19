Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works (MPW) is expected to award Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract for its wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) at South of Al Mutlaa, Al-Jahra Governorate by the second of quarter 2022.

“The tender for the main contract was re-issued in November 2021. The bid submission deadline was extended from 24 December 2021 to 30 January 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

He said the contract award is expected by April 2022.

The scope of work involves the construction of a 400,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) WWTP expandable to 600,000 m3/day; a renewable energy system (solar, wind or biogas) to provide 40 percent of the power required by the WWTP and reduce grid consumption; a main transformer station; control system for treated water network; waterlines to bird sanctuary and irrigation tanks for South Al-Mutalaa residential area; sludge treatment, storage and transport and related works, according to reports in local Arabic newspaper Al-Jarida, and other dailies.

The project is slated for completion by fourth quarter 2025, the source added.

The Ministry of Public Works had cancelled the initial tendering process for the project in the first quarter 2021 and started afresh in November 2021. In January 2021, infrastructure news portal IJ Global had reported that MPW received four bids for the initial tender.

Meanwhile, bid submission deadline for the WWTP’s supervision consultancy tender is 23 January 2022, the source said, adding that the tender was issued in July 2021.

He said the EPC contractor will supervise the design consultant's scope and carry out the supervision work.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022