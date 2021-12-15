Iraq will soon award a contract for engineering designs for a rail network linking it with nearby Turkey, an Iraq official was reported on Wednesday as saying.

The project involves the construction of 1,220-km rail line linking the Faw Port in South Iraq with Turkey, said Jawad Al-Husseini, Director of the General Company for Iraqi Railways, an affiliate of the Transport Ministry.

“Within the next few days, we will sign a contract for the engineering designs and studies related to the railway project linking Faw Port with Turkey,” Husseini said.

He did not name the company to be awarded the contract or mention costs but said the project would be awarded to investors after the studies are completed.

Husseini also revealed plans for the signing of another contract to build rail for electric trains to link the capital Baghdad with Turkey.

He told the paper that the Ministry is also considering a bid from the consortium comprising France’s Alstom and Hyundai of South Korea for the much-delayed Baghdad Metro.

