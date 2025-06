Arab Finance: The exchange rate of the US dollar to Egyptian pound registered EGP 50.2 for buying and EGP 50.3 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) at 11:11 AM.

The exchange rate went up, recording EGP 50.44 for purchasing and EGP 50.54 for selling at Banque Misr at 10:54 AM.

At the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the US dollar traded at EGP 50.18 for buying and EGP 50.28 for selling.