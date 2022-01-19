OPEC member Iraq has approved fresh funds totaling 100 billion Iraqi dinars ($68 million) for post-war reconstruction projects in the Northern Nineveh Governorate, the official Alsabh newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The funds, to be disbursed in 2022, cover mainly infrastructure projects including roads, electricity, health and sewage networks, the paper said.

“We have rebuilt nearly 50 percent of the damaged facilities in Nineveh…we now have around 30 reconstruction projects that need to be undertaken this year,” the paper said, quoting Salim, Othman, director of the “Nineveh Fund for the Reconstruction of Areas Affected by the War.”

Othman said several other rebuilding projects in the devastated province would be funded by other public and private institutions.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

