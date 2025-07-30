Social media
Home page>ECONOMY>Levant>Jordan: Issawi inspects ...
INFRASTRUCTURE

Jordan: Issawi inspects Royal initiative projects in Madaba

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

As the first of its kind in Jordan, the facility houses 15 production lines and around 150 sewing machines

Staff Writer, The Jordan Times
July 30, 2025
RELATED TOPICS
JORDANLEVANTINFRASTRUCTURE
PHOTO

 

AMMAN — Royal Court Chief Youssef Issawi on Tuesday conducted a field visit to inspect several Royal Initiative projects in Madaba.

Implemented under Royal directives, the projects aim to improve public services, empower local communities and promote sustainable development across the Kingdom, according to a Royal Court statement.

In Madaba city, Issawi, who is also head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, reviewed progress on the rehabilitation of the official football pitch adjacent to Madaba Secondary School for Boys, where he was briefed on the implementation stages that are nearing completion and proceeding according to the approved timeline.

His Majesty King Abdullah had instructed the comprehensive maintenance of the school and rehabilitation of the nearby pitch during a visit to Madaba on 22 April last year. Renovations to the school building were completed ahead of the start of the 2024–2025 academic year, the statement read.

In Al Faisaliyeh District, Issawi followed up on progress in the construction of a medical apparel and supplies factory, part of the Productive Branches Initiative.

The factory is being developed in partnership with Medical Solutions Company under an agreement signed at the Royal Court between the company and the Ministry of Labour.

Issawi toured the 2,500-square-metre facility, which has completed its construction and equipment phase. Residents have been trained to work at the factory, which is expected to create 150 job opportunities in its first year of operation.

The factory will produce a wide range of medical consumables, including surgical gowns, head covers, medical gloves, sheets, and bed covers, all designed for sterile medical environments. It would also operate specialised machines to manufacture sterile medical towels, offering an alternative to traditional cotton varieties.

As the first of its kind in Jordan, the facility houses 15 production lines and around 150 sewing machines, with a production capacity sufficient to meet local demand and support exports.

Speaking to the press, Issawi said these projects reflect His Majesty’s vision of launching developmental, service-oriented, and productive projects that enhance service quality and generate employment opportunities for local communities, contributing to sustainable development across all governorates.

He stressed that the implementation of Royal Initiatives comes directly at His Majesty’s instruction, in response to citizens' needs raised during the King’s frequent visits and meetings with community representatives, both in the field and at the Royal Court.

 

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
 

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2025

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

RELATED ARTICLES

GRAINS

Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 tons of wheat, traders say

Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 tons of wheat, traders say
Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 tons of wheat, traders say
OIL AND GAS

Turkey to start providing Syria with natural gas on August 2, minister says

Turkey to start providing Syria with natural gas on August 2, minister says
Turkey to start providing Syria with natural gas on August 2, minister says
ECONOMY

Despite regional challenges, Jordan’s economy stable, growth on track — CBJ governor

Despite regional challenges, Jordan’s economy stable, growth on track — CBJ governor
Despite regional challenges, Jordan’s economy stable, growth on track — CBJ governor
HEALTHCARE

Jordan: Crown Prince inaugurates Jordan Digital Health Centre in Salt

Jordan: Crown Prince inaugurates Jordan Digital Health Centre in Salt
Jordan: Crown Prince inaugurates Jordan Digital Health Centre in Salt
OIL AND GAS

Jordan: Oil bill falls 1.9% in 5 months

Jordan: Oil bill falls 1.9% in 5 months
Jordan: Oil bill falls 1.9% in 5 months
ECONOMY

Saudi, Palestine sign three deals to support human capital, education, and digital transformation

Saudi, Palestine sign three deals to support human capital, education, and digital transformation
Saudi, Palestine sign three deals to support human capital, education, and digital transformation
ECONOMY

Jordan: SSIF total assets rise to $24bln in H1 2025

Jordan: SSIF total assets rise to $24bln in H1 2025
Jordan: SSIF total assets rise to $24bln in H1 2025
WATER

Jordan's cabinet approves amendments to urban planning bylaw, launches major water projects in Irbid, Zarqa

Jordan's cabinet approves amendments to urban planning bylaw, launches major water projects in Irbid, Zarqa
Jordan's cabinet approves amendments to urban planning bylaw, launches major water projects in Irbid, Zarqa

ZAWYA COVERAGE

SUKUK

VIDEO: UAE and Saudi Arabia cement Gulf’s dominance in Global ESG sukuk market in H1

VIDEO: UAE and Saudi Arabia cement Gulf’s dominance in Global ESG sukuk market in H1
VIDEO: UAE and Saudi Arabia cement Gulf’s dominance in Global ESG sukuk market in H1
EQUITIES

VIDEO: MENA private equity deals fall 38% in H1 as risk aversion weighs

VIDEO: MENA private equity deals fall 38% in H1 as risk aversion weighs
VIDEO: MENA private equity deals fall 38% in H1 as risk aversion weighs
ACQUISITION

Saudi’s Sinad Holding buys 6.67mln shares of Dar Al Majed as cornerstone investor

Saudi’s Sinad Holding buys 6.67mln shares of Dar Al Majed as cornerstone investor
Saudi’s Sinad Holding buys 6.67mln shares of Dar Al Majed as cornerstone investor
INVESTMENT

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund backs $132mln Series B round in US biotech firm Artbio

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund backs $132mln Series B round in US biotech firm Artbio
Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund backs $132mln Series B round in US biotech firm Artbio
LOANS

UAE gold retailer Joyalukkas secures a $136mln loan from Emirates NBD

UAE gold retailer Joyalukkas secures a $136mln loan from Emirates NBD
UAE gold retailer Joyalukkas secures a $136mln loan from Emirates NBD
IPO

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority snaps up 1.17% stake as anchor in India’s NSDL IPO

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority snaps up 1.17% stake as anchor in India’s NSDL IPO
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority snaps up 1.17% stake as anchor in India’s NSDL IPO
IPO

Dar Al Majed sets IPO price range, to raise up to $336mln from listing: Report

Dar Al Majed sets IPO price range, to raise up to $336mln from listing: Report
Dar Al Majed sets IPO price range, to raise up to $336mln from listing: Report
EQUITIES

Saudi Cement’s plan to acquire Umm Al Qura shares put on hold

Saudi Cement’s plan to acquire Umm Al Qura shares put on hold
Saudi Cement’s plan to acquire Umm Al Qura shares put on hold
IPO

Saudi IPO proceeds hit $1.8bln in Q2 2025

Saudi IPO proceeds hit $1.8bln in Q2 2025
Saudi IPO proceeds hit $1.8bln in Q2 2025

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways may delay $1bln IPO to 2026

2.

MENA private equity deals fall 38% in H1 as risk aversion weighs

3.

UAE's Aldar reports 25% jump in Q2 net profit, beats estimates

4.

Kuwait-listed CGCC signs $275mln Abu Dhabi infrastructure deal

5.

Abu Dhabi-listed Investcorp Capital appoints news CEO

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Jordan: Gov’t, KBW sign $187mln deal to build Madaba hospital, digitise military medical services

2

Jordan: Prime minister inspects public facilities in Aqaba's Wadi Araba, orders improvement to services

3

Jordan: Prime minister inaugurates $1.1bln APC southern expansion project

4

Jordan secures over $2bln for development projects — ministry

5

Jordan's Cabinet approves key agreements to boost water, food security, enhance infrastructure

Find companies
LATEST NEWS
1

Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 tons of wheat, traders say

2

Taiwan's Foxconn partners with TECO to build AI data centres

3

S&P, Nasdaq futures rise ahead of data, Fed decision and Big Tech earnings

4

UAE, Ukraine explore ways to strengthen parliamentary relations

5

China's SpaceX rival LandSpace eyes IPO in Shanghai

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Global asset manager Nuveen expects to grow Middle East AUM up to $10bln

Global asset manager Nuveen expects to grow Middle East AUM up to $10bln
Global asset manager Nuveen expects to grow Middle East AUM up to $10bln

SPONSORED CONTENT

MARKETS

Economies.com launches premium VIP subscription with free trading signals

Economies.com launches premium VIP subscription with free trading signals
Economies.com launches premium VIP subscription with free trading signals
INTEREST RATE

The Fed is in a ‘good place’ – but for how long?

MARKETS

Amana redefines access to global markets for both investors and active traders

LATEST VIDEO

SUKUK

VIDEO: UAE and Saudi Arabia cement Gulf’s dominance in Global ESG sukuk market in H1

VIDEO: UAE and Saudi Arabia cement Gulf’s dominance in Global ESG sukuk market in H1
VIDEO: UAE and Saudi Arabia cement Gulf’s dominance in Global ESG sukuk market in H1

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds