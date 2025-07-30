Jordan: Issawi inspects Royal initiative projects in Madaba

AMMAN — Royal Court Chief Youssef Issawi on Tuesday conducted a field visit to inspect several Royal Initiative projects in Madaba.

Implemented under Royal directives, the projects aim to improve public services, empower local communities and promote sustainable development across the Kingdom, according to a Royal Court statement.

In Madaba city, Issawi, who is also head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, reviewed progress on the rehabilitation of the official football pitch adjacent to Madaba Secondary School for Boys, where he was briefed on the implementation stages that are nearing completion and proceeding according to the approved timeline.

His Majesty King Abdullah had instructed the comprehensive maintenance of the school and rehabilitation of the nearby pitch during a visit to Madaba on 22 April last year. Renovations to the school building were completed ahead of the start of the 2024–2025 academic year, the statement read.

In Al Faisaliyeh District, Issawi followed up on progress in the construction of a medical apparel and supplies factory, part of the Productive Branches Initiative.

The factory is being developed in partnership with Medical Solutions Company under an agreement signed at the Royal Court between the company and the Ministry of Labour.

Issawi toured the 2,500-square-metre facility, which has completed its construction and equipment phase. Residents have been trained to work at the factory, which is expected to create 150 job opportunities in its first year of operation.

The factory will produce a wide range of medical consumables, including surgical gowns, head covers, medical gloves, sheets, and bed covers, all designed for sterile medical environments. It would also operate specialised machines to manufacture sterile medical towels, offering an alternative to traditional cotton varieties.

As the first of its kind in Jordan, the facility houses 15 production lines and around 150 sewing machines, with a production capacity sufficient to meet local demand and support exports.

Speaking to the press, Issawi said these projects reflect His Majesty’s vision of launching developmental, service-oriented, and productive projects that enhance service quality and generate employment opportunities for local communities, contributing to sustainable development across all governorates.

He stressed that the implementation of Royal Initiatives comes directly at His Majesty’s instruction, in response to citizens' needs raised during the King’s frequent visits and meetings with community representatives, both in the field and at the Royal Court.