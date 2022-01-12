(Last paragraph modified to add information presented in a new press statement by DEWA on the satellite launch)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is launching its first satellite under its Space-D Programme this week.



DEWASAT-1 nanosatellite will be launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA, on Thursday, 13 January 2022, at 7:30pm UAE time, DEWA said in a press statement on Wednesday.



The Space-D programme seeks to enhance operational efficiency and reliability, and promote preventive maintenance for the planning, generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and water networks. Space-D will also support DEWA’s grid digitalisation programme by using IoT and remote sensing technologies.



Last month, DEWA had announced that it has selected NanoAvionics, a leading smallsat manufacturer and mission integrator company, to design, build, test, and manage the launching of two nanosatellites. The utility had said in a statement that it will use a 3U satellite with an Internet of Things (IoT) payload and a 6U satellite with an Earth Observation (EO) payload.



Space-D project includes the launch of a nanosatellite constellation to support DEWA's primary satellite.

In a new press statement issued on Wednesday, DEWA said the U3 nanosatellite [DEWASAT-1] was designed and developed at its R&D Centre in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.



