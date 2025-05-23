AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud on Thursday met with a delegation from the French Development Agency (AFD), led by its Middle East Regional Director Yves Guicquéro, to explore strategies for expediting several vital water sector initiatives.

The discussions focused on advancing projects crucial to Jordan's Water Sector Strategy 2023-2040.

Abu Soud highlighted the ministry's ongoing efforts to fast-track projects aimed at enhancing services for citizens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He pointed to the strategic National Carrier Project, alongside key developments including the Balqa wastewater treatment plant, valued at 75 million euros, and the Madaba wastewater treatment plant and networks, valued at 100 million euros.

Other critical projects discussed were Al Sukhna and Qasabat Maan wastewater systems.

The minister also referred to a project focused on improving and rehabilitating wells at the Faisal Nursery in Jerash, designed to bolster water supply in the Jerash Governorate.

Discussions covered the latest progress on these undertakings, with the minister expressing anticipation for continued constructive cooperation.

The AFD delegation provided an overview of the agency's contributions to financing these projects and their current work trajectory.

They conveyed their satisfaction with the "constructive and fruitful cooperation" between their team and the Jordanian water sector staff.

The AFD representatives stressed the agency's readiness to collaborate and coordinate with Jordan's water sector on all issues aimed at improving water and wastewater services throughout the Kingdom.

