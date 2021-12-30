Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is expected to award the main construction contract for its Cargo Express Village Phase 1A at Bahrain International Airport by the first of quarter 2022.

“The bid evaluation is currently ongoing. The request for proposal (RFP) was issued on 5 August 2021 with final bid submission on 7 November 2021. The main construction contract is expected to be awarded by March 2022,” twio sources confirmed with Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders for the main construction contract, the first source said, included Mohammed A Al Kharafi & Sons for General Trading General Contracting and Industrial Structures ($37.6 million); Poullaides Construction Co ($37 million); Saleh Abdulla Kameshki & Sons ($38 million); Crown Electro Mechanical Services ($35 million); Al Hafeera Contracting Company ($34 million – Option 1; $20 million – Option 2 and $14 million – Option 3); Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co ($33.2 million); Sayed Kadhem Al Durazi & Sons ($49.4 million); Cebarco Bahrain ($32 million), Kooheji Contractors ($47 million); Arabian International Contracting ($39 million); Al Jameel Construction ($35 million); Absal Paul Contracting ($31.1 million); Almoayyed Contracting ($37 million), and Iacovou Brothers Constructions ($36.3 million).

BAC has also invited engineering consultants to provide post-contract cost consultancy services and the bidders submitted the documents on 13 December 2021, the first source said.

The bidders for the cost consultancy comprised of HAJ Quantity Surveyors Co. (Hisham Abdulrahman Jaffer) - $182,087; AECOM Middle East - $211,003, and D G Jones & Partners Middle East with $152,584 as Option 1 and $195,706 as Option 2).

The scope of work comprises of construction, completion, testing and commissioning and handing over of landside works including the road from Al Rayya highway; car parking facilities; security guard house (CEV entrance); two power substations; Warehouse 1 (FedEx Warehouse) of around 5,000 square metres (sqm) and its associated fit-out works; Common Processing Facility with Warehouses 2, 3 and 4 of 2,500 sqm each; Central Utilities, which includes water tanks and pumping station, and utilities required to operate the airside and landside of the CEV, the second source said.

The design and supervision consultancy services contract has been awarded to Egis International.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2023, the first source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

