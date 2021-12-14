US-headquartered global infrastructure consultant announced on Tuesday today that it has been selected to provide program management services for Cargo Terminal 2 and Amiri Flight Facilities as part of the Hamad International Airport Expansion Programme for the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management.

As part of the expansion program, AECOM will provide project management and construction management of the new cargo terminal and ancillary supporting buildings that include a veterinary inspection centre, central utility plant and infrastructure diversions. Further, a cargo bridging facility will be created to accommodate predicted overflow from Cargo Terminal 1, the consultancy said in a press statement

The statement said AECOM will provide the services over a six-year period, with the cargo bridging facility prioritised for operational readiness ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar in November 2022.

“We are excited to support the execution of Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management’s infrastructure expansion plans by developing these important facilities at Hamad International Airport,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president.

“We are fully committed to helping achieve the goals of the Hamad International Airport Expansion Project, which will prepare it for future growth and triple the airport’s overall cargo capacity,” added Hamed Zaghw, AECOM’s chief executive for the Middle East & Africa.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

