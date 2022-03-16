Zimbabwe and Mozambique have entered into a partnership to extract and refine natural gas in Mozambique’s region of Buzi and Temani in Manica Province, close to the Zimbabwean border.

Zimbabwean President H.E. Emmerson Mnangagwa recently met with Mozambican President H.E. Filipe Nyusi to thoroughly discuss the deal during his visit to Mozambique.

The deal also includes processing natural gas into products such as petrol, diesel, fertilizer, and other chemical products.

Pending the deal’s success, Zimbabwe could see a massive cutback on its energy import bill.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique H.E. Victor Matemadanda commented that “In this agreement, we will co-own gas fields and we will do the extraction together as partners, meaning there is potential to reduce our import bill on gas products.” H.E. Matemadanda also mentioned that the deal will strengthen ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, and simultaneously contribute to the economic development of both countries. – Energy Capital Power

Staff Reporter