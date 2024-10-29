UK-headquartered Wood announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded a significant engineering services contract by Saudi Aramco for Southern and Northern Areas gas increments project aimed at increasing the Kingdom's natural gas production.

Wood will deliver project management consultancy (PMC) services, including Pre-FEED and FEED engineering for gas facilities in Eastern Saudi Arabia including large-scale onshore gas production and processing facilities, the consulting and engineering firm said in a press statement.

The scope also includes Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracting support for future phases.

The statement didn't dislose the conract value but said the seven-year project will take one million engineering hours to execute, peaking at over 400 Wood employees, primarily in Al-Khobar in Saudi Arabia, Reading in the UK; and Chennai in India.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.