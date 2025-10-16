Algeria’s state-owned energy company Sonatrach has signed a new natural gas sales and purchase agreement with the Czech company ČEZ, extending their existing supply contract for an additional year.



Under the new deal, gas deliveries to the Czech Republic will continue from 1 October 2025, through the pipeline linking Algeria to Italy, ensuring stable supply to Central Europe for another year.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

