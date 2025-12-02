KUWAIT CITY - The CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Sheikh Nawaf Al-Saud, announced that Kuwait’s recent discovery of three offshore wells constitutes an “unprecedented global achievement,” marking a significant milestone for the country’s energy sector.

He confirmed that KPC has completed all operational work related to the three wells, with an additional three discoveries expected to be announced once their technical assessments are finalised.

Speaking to reporters following the corporation’s Excellence Award ceremony, Al-Saud revealed that the newly discovered offshore wells—Al-Nukhatha, Al-Jali’a, and Jaza—form an integrated system of promising hydrocarbon reservoirs. While he emphasized that it is too early to disclose detailed figures on production capacity or reserve volumes, he said initial indicators point to a highly encouraging future for Kuwait’s offshore exploration program.

Al-Saud noted that the Kuwaiti oil sector is entering a transformative period characterized by discoveries, organizational development, and the strengthening of national talent. He stressed that KPC is progressing along a clear strategic path that aims to secure substantial economic and strategic gains for the country in the coming years.

He highlighted that the corporation maintains a singular priority—enhancing revenues from Kuwait’s natural resources—but asserted that “human capital is more important than oil itself.” He praised the dedication of the sector’s workforce, describing them as the driving force behind KPC’s sustainable success and that of all its subsidiaries.

Employment and Youth Engagement

Addressing questions about new recruitment, Al-Saud said KPC recently opened several job vacancies, drawing strong interest from young Kuwaiti applicants. He explained that vacancies are announced periodically based on operational needs and encouraged youth to focus on academic excellence and professional development to compete effectively for roles in what he described as a “rapidly expanding and increasingly diverse” oil sector.

Progress on Oil Company Mergers

On the progress of ongoing merger plans within the oil sector, Al-Saud said integration efforts are moving forward according to a comprehensive, phased strategy, unaffected by administrative or structural changes. He noted that 2026 will mark a major acceleration in the consolidation process.

He outlined the key merger steps underway:

The transfer of the gas plant from the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company to the Kuwait National Petroleum Company — already completed.

Re-registration of Global Petroleum as a Kuwait-based company — its new articles of association have been signed.

The transfer of Gulf Oil Company to become a subsidiary of Kuwait Oil Company — nearing completion.

The merger of KIPIC with the National Petroleum Company (KNPC) — the final and most complex stage, due to the need for approvals from banks and financing institutions.

Al-Saud reaffirmed that these structural reforms, combined with new offshore discoveries, place Kuwait on a stronger path toward diversifying national income and enhancing the resilience of its energy sector.

