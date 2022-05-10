Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s refineries and petroleum industries’ production declined by 25% by the end of March 2022 compared to March 2021, according to the latest data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The decrease is attributed mainly to the transfer of the outline to the Sohar 2 Refinery since February 2022.

The production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by Omani refineries increased by 27.2% at the end of March 2022 to stand at 2,865,100 barrels, compared to the same period in 2021 when it stood at 2,252,100 barrels. Sales of petrol (M-91) stood at 2,912,300 barrels, while its exports dropped by 0.7% to reach 363,500 barrels.

The production of (M-95) automobile fuel stood at 2,855,400 barrels, comprising a decrease by 34.3% compared to the same period in 2021 when it stood at 4,347,700 barrels. Sales of (M-95) fuel also declined by 12.3% to reach 2,946,800 barrels. Its exports also declined by 18.6% to reach 834,300 barrels by the end of March 2021.

