Maridive & Oil Services has secured a one-year contract valued at $17.8 million to provide support for oil exploration and production in Egypt, as per a disclosure.

The project is set to begin in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

Recently, Maridive Offshore Projects, a subsidiary of Maridive and Oil Service, has been awarded a 16-month contract worth $14.4 million for the installation of electrical power cables in Egypt.

