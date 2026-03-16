Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has inaugurated the first phase of a pipeline section connecting the gas line from the Faragh field to the pipeline network leading to the coastal city of Brega, as part of efforts to strengthen gas transportation efficiency and support domestic supply, according to a report by local Arabic language news outlet Ean Libya.

The report, published last week, said the launch includes the connecting segment between the receiving point at the Zueitina axis in Field 103A and pipeline No. 42, which runs from the same hub to the connection point at kilometre 91 within the Sirte Oil Company pipeline network.

Gas flow from Field 103 is expected to be routed into the Sirte Oil Company system in Brega and then into the coastal pipeline network by the end of the month, which will further support domestic gas supply, NOC said.

The corporation added that the project is intended to ease bottlenecks at the Zueitina hub, reduce gas flaring and enhance the efficiency of gas transport across Libya’s transmission system.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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