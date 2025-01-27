Kuwait-listed Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) said on Monday it has won a contract for tube replacement at Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery with a value of around 1.79 million dinars ($6 million).

In a bourse statement, HEISCO said it was awarded the deal after it submitted the lowest bid for the project.

The contract, awarded by the state-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Company, involves “retubing of heat exchangers during major shutdowns at Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery,” the firm said.

