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Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co. (HEISCO) announced on Tuesday that it has submitted the lowest bid of 11.9 million Kuwaiti dinars ($39 million) for critical revamp works at the MAB Sea Island facility for Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC).
The tender, numbered CB/CPC/2271, covers implementation of offshore facility’s revamp works, the company said in a disclosure to Boursa Kuwait.
HEISCO said the financial impact of the contract will be determined at a later stage.
MAB Sea Island is the primary offshore export facility for the Mina Abdullah (MAB) Refinery.
In February 2026, a Zawya Projects report said the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) had extended the bid submissions timeline for the tender.
Both Mina Abdullah and Mina al-Ahmadi refineries were damaged by aerial strikes amid the conflict between US-Israel and Iran.
(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
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