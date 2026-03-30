Kuwait-listed Combined Group Contracting Company (CGC) said it has received approval from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for a contract variation related to the Jurassic production facilities project in northern Kuwait.

The company said Change Order No. (3) for Tender No. Rfp2047821 will increase the total contract value by about 1.27 million Kuwaiti dinars.

The contract covers external works for Jurassic production facilities in northern Kuwait areas.

CGC said operating profits from the variation are expected to be realised and reflected in its financial statements during the execution period of the change order.

The variation order for the project was first disclosed by CGC in June 2025. The statement put the project value at about KWD 7.13 million ($85 million).

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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