OPEC producer Kuwait is planning to invite bids for consultancy services for the development of one of the largest oilfields in the North.

In a report published on Sunday, the Arabic language daily Al-Anba said development of Bahra field, one of Kuwait’s oldest oil fields, would eventually lift its production to nearly 145,000 barrels per day (bpd) as part of the country’s long-term oil strategy until 2040.

After it was discovered in 1936, the field was producing nearly 3,000bpd, which was boosted now to around 45,000bpd, the paper said, citing official sources.

It said the field, which consists of six main reservoirs, has the capacity to produce 110,000bpd at the end of 2024 and capacity could be lifted to 145,000 later.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

