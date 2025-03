KUWAIT: Kuwait oil price rose by USD 1.01 to reach USD 74.20 per barrel on Wednesday vis a vis USD 73.19 pb on Tuesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Thursday.

In international markets, forwards of the Brent crude oil dropped by USD 1.74 to reach USD 69.30 pb, and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude also fell by USD 1.95 to settle at USD 66.31 a barrel. (end) km.rk

