A subsidiary of the state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) intends to issue 26 tenders for several projects inside the Gulf state within the next six months, a Kuwaiti newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) will issue the tenders during October 2022-March 2023 as part of an ongoing development strategy, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, citing a company report.

“PIC is planning to issue 26 tenders comprising a large number of projects…they cover services, contracting, maintenance and supplies,” the paper said.

Key contracts include maintenance services for PIC’s engines and pumps at various sites, supply of equipment and machinery, updating of safety systems at various sites, appointment of a consultant for project quality and the supply of various systems for the company’s polypropylene plant in the emirate, the report said.

