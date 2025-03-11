Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has issued a tender for an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the Sabriya & Bahra Field Water Separation Facility.

The project involves the construction of a water separation facility at Gathering Centres (GC) 23 and 24, along with a water injection facility at GC-31.

The tender was issued on 15 December 2024 with a bid submission deadline of 16 March 2025.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in July 2025, with project completion targeted for the first quarter of 2028,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

Contract value estimates weren’t disclosed.

This project is part of KOC’s broader strategy to support sustainable crude oil production in northern oil fields.

KOC has issued a similar tender for GC25 and GC30 gathering centres in North Kuwait, according to a January 2025 Zawya Projects report.

