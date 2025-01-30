Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has issued Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) tender for separation facility and water injection facility at its gathering centres (GC) in North Kuwait.

GCs are designed to efficiently manage the increased production of both crude oil and associated water.

The tender was released on 15 December 2024 with bid submissions due by 16 March 2025.

The project involves the construction and operation of a separation facility with 300 MBLPD capacity and effluent water treatment facility with a 240 MBWPD capacity at GC25 with a centralised laboratory, and a centralised water injection facility at GC30 with a 500 MBWPD capacity.

“The EPC contract is expected to be awarded by July 2025,” a source close to the project said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2028.

The project will be implemented under Build, Own, Operate (BOO) model.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

