Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to develop a crude oil pipeline network and associated works in the first quarter of 2026.

The tender was released on 1 June 2025, with bid submissions received on 21 October 2025.

“The contract award is expected in February 2026,” a source aware of the details said, adding that the project value, according to his estimates, is $85 million

The project completion is targeted for the second quarter of 2028, he added.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.