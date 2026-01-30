PHOTO
Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to develop a crude oil pipeline network and associated works in the first quarter of 2026.
The tender was released on 1 June 2025, with bid submissions received on 21 October 2025.
“The contract award is expected in February 2026,” a source aware of the details said, adding that the project value, according to his estimates, is $85 million
The project completion is targeted for the second quarter of 2028, he added.
(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
