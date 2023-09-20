Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has set the date for bid submission for the sixth round of oil and gas licenses.

The companies will submit their offers at the beginning of next year, Muhammad Al-Saadi, Assistant Director General of the Petroleum Contracts and Licenses Department at the Oil Ministry, told the state-owned Iraqi News Agency.

In June, Iraq’s Oil Minister Hayan Abdel Ghani said round six involves 11 concession areas, which aim to increase oil and gas deposits as part of a post-war development plan.

The sites are located near Iraqi-Syrian and Iraqi-Saudi borders, covering between 6,000 and 9,000 square kilometres.

