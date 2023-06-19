Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has disclosed the names and locations 11 exploration sites under the sixth licensing round.

"The undiscovered exploratory concessions are all located in the western region,” Muhammad Al-Saadi, Assistant Director General of the Petroleum Contracts and Licenses Department at the Ministry, told Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The sites are located near Iraqi-Syrian and Iraqi-Saudi borders, covering an area between 6,000 and 9,000 square kilometres.

  The 11 locations are:

  1.  Tal Al-Hajar (Nineveh governorate)
  2.  Al-Khalisiya (Nineveh and Al-Anbar governorates)
  3.  Al-Anbar District (Al-Anbar governorate)
  4.  Patch of Anna (Anbar governorate)
  5.  Raqat Al-Anz (Al-Anbar governorate)
  6.  Ukashat (Al-Anbar governorate)
  7.  North of Al-Rutba (Al-Anbar governorate)
  8.  South of Al-Rutba (Al-Anbar governorate)
  9.  Tubal (Al-Anbar governorate)
  10.  Raqat Al-Walid (Al-Anbar governorate)
  11.  Al-Qurainan (Al-Anbar and Al-Najaf governorates)

Read more: Iraq invites bids for new oil concessions

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

 