Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has disclosed the names and locations 11 exploration sites under the sixth licensing round.

"The undiscovered exploratory concessions are all located in the western region,” Muhammad Al-Saadi, Assistant Director General of the Petroleum Contracts and Licenses Department at the Ministry, told Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The sites are located near Iraqi-Syrian and Iraqi-Saudi borders, covering an area between 6,000 and 9,000 square kilometres.

The 11 locations are:

Tal Al-Hajar (Nineveh governorate) Al-Khalisiya (Nineveh and Al-Anbar governorates) Al-Anbar District (Al-Anbar governorate) Patch of Anna (Anbar governorate) Raqat Al-Anz (Al-Anbar governorate) Ukashat (Al-Anbar governorate) North of Al-Rutba (Al-Anbar governorate) South of Al-Rutba (Al-Anbar governorate) Tubal (Al-Anbar governorate) Raqat Al-Walid (Al-Anbar governorate) Al-Qurainan (Al-Anbar and Al-Najaf governorates)

