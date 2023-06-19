PHOTO
Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has disclosed the names and locations 11 exploration sites under the sixth licensing round.
"The undiscovered exploratory concessions are all located in the western region,” Muhammad Al-Saadi, Assistant Director General of the Petroleum Contracts and Licenses Department at the Ministry, told Iraqi News Agency (INA).
The sites are located near Iraqi-Syrian and Iraqi-Saudi borders, covering an area between 6,000 and 9,000 square kilometres.
The 11 locations are:
- Tal Al-Hajar (Nineveh governorate)
- Al-Khalisiya (Nineveh and Al-Anbar governorates)
- Al-Anbar District (Al-Anbar governorate)
- Patch of Anna (Anbar governorate)
- Raqat Al-Anz (Al-Anbar governorate)
- Ukashat (Al-Anbar governorate)
- North of Al-Rutba (Al-Anbar governorate)
- South of Al-Rutba (Al-Anbar governorate)
- Tubal (Al-Anbar governorate)
- Raqat Al-Walid (Al-Anbar governorate)
- Al-Qurainan (Al-Anbar and Al-Najaf governorates)
Read more: Iraq invites bids for new oil concessions
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)