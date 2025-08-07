Kuwait - International industrial services provider Bilfinger has secured a major Front-End Engineering Design contract from Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) for the new North Oil Pier at its Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery in Kuwait.

KNPC is a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and one of the largest oil refining companies in the Middle East. It is responsible for the refining, gas liquefaction, and distribution of petroleum products in Kuwait, playing a vital role in the nation’s energy sector and economic development.

As per the deal, the engineering team at Bilfinger Engineering & Maintenance Middle East will provide FEED services including site surveys, feasibility studies, conceptual and detailed engineering, cost estimation and risk assessment.

These aim to help optimise the pier’s operations, minimise resource consumption, and ensure compliance with the highest environmental standards. This contract award reflects Bilfinger’s commitment to delivering world-class engineering services that strengthen national infrastructure resilience and promote sustainable energy development, it added.

The modernisation of the oil pier represents a pivotal step in Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to modernise its energy infrastructure, said the company in a statement.

With the current oil piers at Mina Al Ahmadi nearing the end of their operational lifespan by 2030 and deemed unsuitable for further rehabilitation, KNPC is taking proactive measures to secure the future of Kuwait’s petroleum exports.

The New North Oil Pier Project, along with upgraded onshore facilities, will ensure the uninterrupted export of the country’s petroleum products well beyond 2030, reinforcing Kuwait’s position as a key player in the global energy market, it added.

Christian Rugland, President Engineering & Maintenance International at Bilfinger, said: "We are honoured to support KNPC in realizing this critical component of Kuwait’s national energy logistics. By providing innovative front-end engineering solutions, we aim to enhance operational efficiency and integrate sustainable practices, thereby reducing environmental impact and supporting Kuwait’s long-term energy goals."

As a longstanding and trusted partner to the energy sector, Bilfinger brings extensive expertise in marine and oil & gas infrastructure, he added.

