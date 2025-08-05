Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has announced the implementation of mandatory licensing requirements for individuals practising specific professions in Oman’s Energy and Minerals Sector, effective from September 1, 2025.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to regulate the labour market, enhance workforce efficiency, and align professional standards with national objectives.

According to the Ministry, all current employees and new appointees in the listed professions must obtain a professional practice licence through the Oman Energy Association, represented by the Sector Skills Unit for the Energy and Minerals Sector. This licence will be a prerequisite for the issuance or renewal of work permits.

The Ministry has clarified that it will not grant work permits for these professions unless a valid professional practice licence is submitted. Establishments employing individuals in these roles are urged to take necessary measures to ensure compliance with the new regulations.

The list of affected professions includes roles such as HSE Advisors, Crane Operators, Forklift Operators, Excavator Operators, Mechanical and Electrical Technicians, Drillers, Welders, and other specialised technical positions. A total of 43 job titles are specified under the professional licensing requirement.

This initiative aims to enhance the qualifications of the national workforce, uphold safety standards, and ensure that all professionals operating in key sectors possess the necessary certifications to perform their duties.

Here’s the full list of professions under the mandatory licensing requirement for Oman’s Energy and Minerals (Oil & Gas) Sector as per the announcement:

HSE Advisorn Mobile Crane Operatorn Telescopic Handler Operatorn Forklift Operatorn Excavator Operatorn MEWP Operatorn Slinger/Signaller/RNBn Overhead Crane Operatorn Vehicle Marshaln Lifting Supervisorn Appointed Personn Mud Testern Facilities Maintenance Craftspersonn Manual Weldern Mechanical Craftspersonn Assistant Drillern Building Maintenance Techniciann Automated Mechanized Welding Operatorn Machine Operatorn CNC Machine Operatorn Electrical Craftspersonn Facilities Maintenance Fittern Sheet Metalworkern Drillern Production Assemblern Machinistn Instrument Craftspersonn Roustaboutn Facilities Maintenance Techniciann Plate Workern Mechanical Techniciann Floormann Structural Steelworkern CNC Machinistn Electrical Techniciann Pipe and Tube Fabricatorn Derrickmann Instrument Techniciann Tool Pushern Welding Assistantn Machine Tool Techniciann Fitting and Assembly Techniciann Pipe and Fitting Assembling Technician

