Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has announced the implementation of mandatory licensing requirements for individuals practising specific professions in Oman’s Energy and Minerals Sector, effective from September 1, 2025.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to regulate the labour market, enhance workforce efficiency, and align professional standards with national objectives.

According to the Ministry, all current employees and new appointees in the listed professions must obtain a professional practice licence through the Oman Energy Association, represented by the Sector Skills Unit for the Energy and Minerals Sector. This licence will be a prerequisite for the issuance or renewal of work permits.

The Ministry has clarified that it will not grant work permits for these professions unless a valid professional practice licence is submitted. Establishments employing individuals in these roles are urged to take necessary measures to ensure compliance with the new regulations.

The list of affected professions includes roles such as HSE Advisors, Crane Operators, Forklift Operators, Excavator Operators, Mechanical and Electrical Technicians, Drillers, Welders, and other specialised technical positions. A total of 43 job titles are specified under the professional licensing requirement.

This initiative aims to enhance the qualifications of the national workforce, uphold safety standards, and ensure that all professionals operating in key sectors possess the necessary certifications to perform their duties.

Here’s the full list of professions under the mandatory licensing requirement for Oman’s Energy and Minerals (Oil & Gas) Sector as per the announcement:

  1. HSE Advisorn
  2. Mobile Crane Operatorn
  3. Telescopic Handler Operatorn
  4. Forklift Operatorn
  5. Excavator Operatorn
  6. MEWP Operatorn
  7. Slinger/Signaller/RNBn
  8. Overhead Crane Operatorn
  9. Vehicle Marshaln
  10. Lifting Supervisorn
  11. Appointed Personn
  12. Mud Testern
  13. Facilities Maintenance Craftspersonn
  14. Manual Weldern
  15. Mechanical Craftspersonn
  16. Assistant Drillern
  17. Building Maintenance Techniciann
  18. Automated Mechanized Welding Operatorn
  19. Machine Operatorn
  20. CNC Machine Operatorn
  21. Electrical Craftspersonn
  22. Facilities Maintenance Fittern
  23. Sheet Metalworkern
  24. Drillern
  25. Production Assemblern
  26. Machinistn
  27. Instrument Craftspersonn
  28. Roustaboutn
  29. Facilities Maintenance Techniciann
  30. Plate Workern
  31. Mechanical Techniciann
  32. Floormann
  33. Structural Steelworkern
  34. CNC Machinistn
  35. Electrical Techniciann
  36. Pipe and Tube Fabricatorn
  37. Derrickmann
  38. Instrument Techniciann
  39. Tool Pushern
  40. Welding Assistantn
  41. Machine Tool Techniciann
  42. Fitting and Assembly Techniciann
  43. Pipe and Fitting Assembling Technician

