Iraq’s Oil Exploration Company (OEC) has revealed three projects, including a strategic project, to increase the country’s oil and gas reserves on the borders of Iran, Kuwait, Syria and Saudi Arabia, company director Ali Jassim Hammoud told the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The exploratory drilling operations will contribute significantly to increasing oil and gas reserves, he said, adding the company needs an increase in budget to avoid obstacles in implementing the projects.

Hammoud said that the project to develop the Artawi field is in preliminary discussions with France’s TotalEnergies, while another is with China’s Sinotech to conduct surveys from the land part in the Gulf area.

