Iraq has nearly completed a project to boost the production of the world’s second largest oil field by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), the field’s manager has said.

Rumaila field is currently pumping nearly 1.3 million bpd and output is projected to rise to around 1.4 million bpd at the end of 2023, said Imad Lafta, manager of the firm operating the field in the Southern Basra city.

Lafta, quoted by the official Iraqi News on Wednesday, said Rumaila is the world’s second largest oilfield by production and one of the largest fields by area, estimated at 1,600 square kilometre.

“We have been working seriously to achieve that target…the field’s output capacity will rise to 1.4 million bpd by the end of this year,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.