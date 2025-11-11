Massive investments in the oil and gas sector following a series of significant discoveries are expected to spur economic growth in Egypt in the next two years, the Arab country’s central bank said.

In its third quarter 2025 Monetary Policy report, CBE said Egypt’s real GDP growth picked up to around 4.4 percent during the current fiscal year 2024-2025 against 2.4 percent during the previous fiscal year

During the current fiscal, which started on 1 July, GDP is projected to accelerate to around 4.8 percent and further increase to 5.1 percent during 2026-2027.

“These projections are a result of an expected better performance in the hydrocarbon, industry and services sectors,” CBE said in the report late last week.

“The extractive sector (oil and gas) in particular is forecast to record better performance on the back of the recent discoveries which are expected to boost Egypt’s crude oil and gas production during that period,” it added.

