Leading Omani construction firm Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG has been awarded a multi-year contract with an estimated value of RO 280 million covering the delivery of off-plot facilities for the Qarn Alam oil field.

The contract was awarded following a competitive tender process, and Galfar was selected for its strong track record in the oil and gas sector. The company has a long history of working with PDO, and has previously been awarded contracts for the development of the Marmul and Harweel oil fields.

The award of the Qarn Alam contract is a significant milestone for Galfar, and is a testament to the company's expertise and capabilities.

The contract is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and will boost the local economy. Galfar is committed to using local suppliers and contractors, and the contract is expected to have a positive impact on the local community.

