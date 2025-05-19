Oman has extended the Block 53 oil concession agreement until 2050, paving the way for an estimated investment of 11.5 billion Omani rials ($30 billion).



The energy ministry has signed the extension pact with US-based Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Oxy) and its partners, Oman News Agency reported.



Oxy holds a 45 percent stake in Block 53.



The new investments will fund capital and operational expenditures, boosting production efficiency and deploying advanced oil extraction technologies.



Liwa Energy, a Mubadala Energy subsidiary, holds a 15 percent stake in the project. Other investors are Oman Oil Company (20 percent) and Indian Oil Corporation (17 percent).

