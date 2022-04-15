ArabFinance: Italy-based oil and gas company Eni has made new oil and gas discoveries accounting for almost 8,500 barrels per day of oil equivalent in the Meleiha concession in the Western Desert of Egypt, according to a recently published press release.

The new discoveries have been linked to the company’s production as per the infrastructure-led exploration strategy, which will enable Eni to boost exploration opportunities nearby existing infrastructures.

“The results were obtained through Nada E Deep 1X well, which encountered 60 meters of net hydrocarbon pay in the Cretaceous-Jurassic Alam El Bueib and Khatatba formations, Meleiha SE Deep 1X well, which found 30 meters of net hydrocarbon pay in the Cretaceous-Jurassic sands of the Matruh and Khatatba formations, and Emry Deep 21 well, which encountered 35m of net hydrocarbon pay in the massive cretaceous sandstones of Alam El Bueibm,” Eni highlighted.

These recent discoveries added to the ones of 2021, which totaled eight exploration wells, give a 75% of success rate.

Through AGIBA Petroleum Company, a joint venture (JV) between Eni and The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), the Italian company seeks to pursue its near field strategy in the fully-developed basin of the Western Desert to boost production and contain development costs.

It is worth noting that Eni recently acquired two exploration blocks in the Western Desert, and plans for a new high-resolution 3D seismic survey in the Meleiha concession in 2022.

The company also plans to investigate the gas potential in the area in accordance with the energy transition goals.