Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed contracts worth more than AED 1 billion ($272.3 million) with UAE companies to provide food catering services for its workforce.

The deals are expected to support the growth of the UAE food industry, with around 50% of the value expected to flow back into the UAE economy, ADNOC said in statement on Tuesday.

The contracts were signed with Royal Catering, Apex National Catering, National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels and Sodexo Kelvin to provide food catering services to all ADNOC Group’s companies from 2022 to 2027.

The oil giant has 14 companies operating across the full energy value chain and employs workers from more than 100 different nationalities. Each year, the company provides 45 million meals for its workforce.

