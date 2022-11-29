Six companies are competing for a contract involving the operation and maintenance of gas facilities in Kuwait, a local newspaper said on Tuesday.

One firm submitted the lowest bid of 46.3 million Kuwaiti dinars ($152.8 million) for the project which involves services at gas sites in North and West Kuwait, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, citing informed sources.

The state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the OPEC producer’s upstream industry, had invited bids for the project as part of an “ongoing programme to develop the country’s oil and gas sector,” the paper said.

The contract involves “operation, support and maintenance services” at KOC’s gas facilities in the Northern and Western areas, the report said.

“KOC has received bids for the project from six companies…the lowest bid is around 46.3 million dinars,” the paper said without identifying those firms or say when the contract would be awarded.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)