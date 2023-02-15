Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced on Tuesday that it has received 25 applications from the private sector for participating in the bidding round for 12 building materials quarry licenses in new Jeddah Crushers Complex in Makkah region.

The 12 licenses are split into five for gravel ore and seven for landfill materials.

The ministry stated that submission deadline is 16 February 2023, through the Taadin e-platform.

