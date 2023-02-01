Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has started receiving applications from the private sector for participating in the bidding round for 12 building materials quarry licenses in new Jeddah Crushers Complex in Makkah region, state-owned Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministry started accepting applications from January 30, which will continue until February 16, 2023, through the Taadin e-platform.

The 12 licenses are split into five for ore and gravel and seven for landfill materials.

The process will enable the ministry to regulate tender procedures for obtaining building material quarry licenses, improve transparency in offering mining tenders, and stimulate investment in the mining sector.

Last month, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Saudi Deputy Industry and Mineral Resources Minister, said the Kingdom intends to step up a drive to attract more capital into its lucrative mining industry to expand its contribution to the gross domestic product to at least $64 billion in 2030.

He told the Saudi Almadina daily that the largest Arab economy awarded 16 new mining contracts in 2022, an increase of nearly 60 percent over the previous year.

