Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) said that the proposed US tariffs will have a limited direct impact on its financial results, though it may disrupt trade flows in the near term.

“Maaden maintains a competitive cost structure across its portfolio of products, which are critical to the global economy and supplied to a geographically diverse customer base,” the company said in its first quarter 2025 financial statement.

Developments will be monitored closely, and updates will be provided in due course, the statement added.

Maaden said it has revised its full-year capital expenditure (capex) guidance for 2025 at 7.55 billion to 9.55 billion Saudi riyals ($2.01-2.55 billion), with around 70 percent allocated to growth capex. The move is part of its ongoing review of capital allocation across the group to maintain financial discipline.



In March, the mining company, in its 2024 financial statement, said it plans to spend SAR 8.6 billion to SAR 10.6 billion in capex this year.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

