The death toll in the Ibri rock collapse incident has gone up to 10 with the recovery of two more bodies on Tuesday and one on Wednesday.

"More bodies have been found following strenuous efforts and using heavy equipment," the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said in a statement.

Search operations are still going to find the five other people trapped under the debris at a marble quarry worksite in the Al Aridh area of Ibri.

The Inspector-General of Police and Customs and members of the National Council for Emergency Management visited the accident site in Al Dhahirah Governorate to find out the progress made in search and rescue operations to find and rescue if any more people have been trapped under the rubble.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) earlier said search operations were hampered due to rockslides that continued at the site, where 55 workers were involved in the excavation work.

