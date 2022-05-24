Riyadh - Forbes Global 2000 has included Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) in the World’s Largest Public Companies List based on its asset value, market value, net income and revenues. The list included 40 Arab companies 16 of which were Saudi.

Ma'aden stated that this achievement was made possible by the company's unwavering commitment to production rates and customer service, and that Ma'aden commodities are available in over 21 countries worldwide, contributing positively to financial performance.

Ma'aden's brand market value has lately increased by 69 percent to over SR1.8 billion, making it the largest multi-commodity mining company's brand in the Middle East.

Ma'aden's strategy plan emphasizes portfolio diversification and growing the quantity of extracted minerals, as well as adherence to the highest environmental, social, and governance standards.

Ma'aden is one of the world's fastest-growing mining companies and the Middle East's largest multi-commodity mining and metals company. Because of its market value, Ma'aden ranks among the top ten mining companies in the world.